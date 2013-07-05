* Threat reflects concern over U.S. eavesdropping reports
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 5 The European Union is
threatening to suspend two agreements granting the United States
access to European financial and travel data unless Washington
shows it is respecting EU rules on data privacy, EU officials
said on Friday.
The threat reflects European disquiet about allegations that
the United States has engaged in widespread eavesdropping on
European internet users as well as spying on the EU.
Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU's home affairs commissioner, wrote
to two senior U.S. officials on Thursday to voice European
concerns over implementation of the two agreements, both struck
in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and regarded by
Washington as important tools in the fight against terrorism.
"Should we fail to demonstrate the benefits of (the
agreements) for our citizens and the fact that they have been
implemented in full compliance with the law, their credibility
will be seriously affected and in such a case I will be obliged
to reconsider (whether) the conditions for their implementation
are still met," Malmstrom said.
EU-U.S. relations are going through a "delicate moment", she
wrote in the letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet
Napolitano and David Cohen, Treasury under-secretary for
terrorism and financial intelligence.
"Mutual trust and confidence have been seriously eroded and
I expect the U.S. to do all that it can to restore them," she
said in the letter, seen by Reuters.
Malmstrom is dispatching a team of officials to Washington
next week for previously scheduled reviews of both
information-sharing agreements.
The Terrorist Finance Tracking Programme (TFTP) provides the
U.S. Treasury with data stored in Europe on international
financial transfers. The Passenger Name Record agreement covers
data provided by passengers when booking tickets and checking in
for flights. All such information is passed to the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security.
SAFEGUARDS
The United States and the EU need to show that the two
data-sharing agreements "continue to bring benefits to our
security and that the robust safeguards attached to them are
respected to the full. We need complete transparency and a
maximum of information on both programmes," Malmstrom wrote.
The European Parliament, some of whose members have long
worried that the agreements granted the United States too much
access to European data, called on Thursday for the scrapping of
both accords unless Washington revealed the extent of its
electronic spying operations in Europe.
Many of the eavesdropping reports were based on leaks by
fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Last month, U.S. officials confirmed the existence of an
electronic spying operation codenamed PRISM, which according to
Snowden collects data from European and other users of Google
, Facebook, Skype and other U.S. companies.
In a separate leak, the United States was accused of
eavesdropping on EU offices and officials.
France initially urged the EU to delay talks on an ambitious
trade pact with the United States over the alleged spying.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said later
that Europe would begin the trade talks on Monday as planned but
would at the same time set up EU-U.S. working groups to examine
the scope of U.S. intelligence-gathering.
Separately, German Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich
said the country's intelligence services were not spying on the
United States and that he did not think German policymakers were
under U.S. surveillance.
"Anything else would be inacceptable," he was quoted by the
mass-circulation Bild newspaper as saying.
"It would be inacceptable for NATO partners and friends to
spy on German government offices and if that were the case, we
would not only demand that this stops immediately, we would also
demand an apology."