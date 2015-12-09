LONDON Dec 9 U.S. Attorney General Loretta
Lynch said on Wednesday she was disappointed by a European Union
court decision to strike down a data transfer deal and said
legislation in the European Parliament might further restrict
information sharing.
In a speech on counter-terrorism in London, Lynch singled
out a decision by the EU's highest court in October to strike
down the so called Safe Harbor deal that allowed thousands of
companies to easily transfer personal data from Europe to the
United States.
"It is particularly disappointing that the European Court of
Justice - in a case based on inaccurate and outdated media
reports - recently struck down the Safe Harbor Agreement," Lynch
said in remarks prepared for delivery.
"It is highly concerning to us that data privacy legislation
advancing in the European Parliament might further restrict
transatlantic information sharing," she said.
The United States has crafted information sharing agreements
with 45 partners to identify and track suspected terrorists, a
partnership that has given Interpol 4,000 profiles of foreign
fighters, Lynch said.
