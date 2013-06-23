HONG KONG, June 23 Edward Snowden, the former contractor for the U.S. National Security Agency, left Hong Kong on a flight for Moscow on Sunday and his final destination may be Ecuador or Iceland, the South China Morning Post said.

It did not give any source for the information. A Hong Kong government spokesman said Snowden had left voluntarily.

The paper earlier quoted Snowden offering new details about America's spy activities, including accusations of U.S. hacking of Chinese mobile phone companies and targeting China's Tsinghua University.

Documents previously leaked by Snowden revealed that the NSA has access to vast amounts of internet data such as emails, chat rooms and video from large companies, including Facebook and Google, under a government program known as Prism. (Writing by Nick Macfie)