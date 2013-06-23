MOSCOW, June 23 A passenger plane thought to be carrying former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden landed in Moscow on Sunday.

Airport officials said the flight from Hong Kong had landed but could not immediately confirm Snowden, who is charged by Washington with espionage, was on board. But a source at the Russian airline Aeroflot said he had booked a seat on the flight. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)