MOSCOW, June 23 Russian President Vladimir
Putin's spokesman said on Sunday that he was unaware of the
location or plans of former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
The South China Morning Post reported that Snowden had left
Hong Kong on a flight for Moscow and that his final destination
may be Ecuador or Iceland.
Asked whether Snowden was en route to Moscow and whether he
had ask for asylum, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he
did not know. A Russian Foreign Ministry official declined
immediate comment.
Peskov said earlier this month that Russia would consider
granting Snowden asylum if he were to ask for it and pro-Kremlin
lawmakers supported the idea, but there has been no indication
the fugitive American has done so.
U.S. authorities have charged Snowden with theft of U.S.
government property, unauthorised communication of national
defence information and wilful communication of classified
communications intelligence to an unauthorised person, with the
latter two charges falling under the U.S. Espionage Act.
The United States had asked Hong Kong, a special
administrative region of China, to send him home.
