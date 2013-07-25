* Chief of staff says German agents did not break the law
* Spying row refuses to abate in Germany ahead of election
BERLIN, July 25 German intelligence agencies
fully upheld German law, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of
staff insisted on Thursday, seeking to limit the damage after
allegations German spies were in cahoots with U.S. agents and
knew of their mass surveillance.
Media reports of the United States National Security
Agency's electronic spying operation have angered Germans and
put Merkel and her officials on the defensive when pressed to
explain what, if anything, they knew and how they intend to call
Washington to account.
The row comes just two months before a federal election, and
could yet dent support for Merkel who is running high in the
polls with ratings for her Christian Democrats (CDU) of over 40
percent.
Merkel's chief of staff, Ronald Pofalla, responsible for
Germany's intelligence agencies, spent three hours before a
confidential cross-party parliamentary committee, where he was
grilled on how much German spies knew about the U.S. spying
operation codenamed Prism.
"I'm pleased we met today because we could answer the
accusations against the German agencies in detail, and it is
clear that they follow the law," he said after the meeting.
Only twice did U.S. agents give data records to the Germans
on two kidnapped Germans they were trying to free, he said.
Last month, the United States confirmed the existence of an
operation codenamed Prism after ex-spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden revealed that it mines data from users of Google
, Facebook, Skype and other U.S. companies.
In a statement to the committee, and seen by Reuters, the
NSA said German media had confused two distinct Prism
programmes.
The programme that had attracted attention did not involve
"bulk collection" and had restrictions on how long information
could be retained. It targeted the prevention of terrorism,
hostile cyber activities or nuclear proliferation, the NSA said,
and required court approval and supervision.
"The NSA and the rest of the U.S. government cannot use this
authority to indiscriminately collect the contents of private
communications of citizens ... The use of this authority is
focused, targeted and judicious, and far from sweeping," the NSA
said.
A second Prism, which German media said German military
intelligence had known of, related only to Afghanistan, it
added.
Merkel is under pressure to toughen her stance against
Washington and convince a country highly sensitive to data
protection and citizens' privacy she takes the issue seriously.
Opposition members of the committee said they still had no
real answers on what the NSA did.