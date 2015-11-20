(Corrects age in second paragraph, 62 instead of 61)
WASHINGTON Nov 20 A Florida man who flew a
gyrocopter onto the U.S. Capitol grounds to publicize campaign
finance reform pleaded guilty on Friday to a reduced charge.
Douglas Hughes, 62, a mail carrier from Ruskin, Florida,
pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one felony count of
operating as an airman without an airman's certificate.
A date for Hughes's sentencing has not been set but his
attorney, Mark Goldstone, asked Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly to
give him probation. He faces a maximum penalty of three years in
prison.
Hughes had rejected two plea deals. He had called his April
15 stunt an act of civil disobedience and contended that his
case would bring attention to the need for campaign finance
reform.
Hughes was arrested after piloting the gyrocopter from
Pennsylvania and landing on the west lawn of the Capitol. He was
carrying a letter for each of the 535 members of Congress.
Hughes was fired from the U.S. Postal Service after the
flight, which was among the most high-profile in a series of
security lapses in the U.S. capital.
Hughes had faced six charges, including violating aircraft
registration requirements and breaching national defense
airspace. Aircraft are banned from flying in the area of the
Capitol and White House without permission.
A gyrocopter resembles a minimalist helicopter with an
unpowered rotor and separate propeller.
The flight exposed security lapses and showed the need for
improved information-sharing and air security technology, the
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said
in a report in August.
(Editing by Bill Trott)