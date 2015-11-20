(Adds quote, details on sentencing, rally, byline)

By Ian Simpson

WASHINGTON Nov 20 A Florida man who flew a gyrocopter onto the U.S. Capitol grounds to publicize the need for campaign finance reform pleaded guilty on Friday to flying an aircraft without a pilot's license.

Douglas Hughes, 62, a former mail carrier from Ruskin, Florida, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to the felony charge. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly set sentencing for April 13.

Asked if he would repeat his stunt, Hughes told reporters, "Yes, in a moment. It took us a big step on the way to what the solutions are" to reducing money's influence in politics.

Hughes' lawyers are asking for probation and prosecutors are seeking up to 10 months in prison. The maximum penalty is three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hughes had faced six charges, including violating aircraft registration requirements and breaching national defense airspace.

Hughes called his April 15 flight an act of civil disobedience. He was arrested after piloting the gyrocopter from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and landing on the west lawn of the Capitol.

He was carrying a letter for each of the 535 members of Congress. Hughes was fired from the U.S. Postal Service after the flight, which was among the most high-profile in a series of security lapses in the U.S. capital.

As part of the plea, Hughes also forfeited his gyrocopter, which resembles a stripped-down helicopter with an unpowered rotor and separate propeller.

Hughes' sentencing next year will come shortly after an April 2-11 march for campaign finance reform that will start in Philadelphia and culminate in a Washington rally. His travel is now limited to the Florida county where he lives, Hillsborough.

He pleaded guilty to operating as an airman without an airman's license. Aircraft are banned from flying in the area of the Capitol and White House without permission.

Hughes told reporters he started his campaign against money in politics as he was seeking a purpose in life following the suicide of his 24-year-old son. He said he was applying for Social Security benefits as a way to fund his campaign.

In an August report, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Hughes' flight exposed security lapses and showed the need for improved information-sharing and air security technology. (Editing by Bill Trott)