WASHINGTON Nov 13 Search giant Google Inc
pushed the U.S. government to be more open about its
online spying on Wednesday in the first such testimony before
Congress by a major technology company since a series of news
leaks began in June.
In written testimony submitted to a U.S. Senate judiciary
subcommittee, a Google executive said that the official secrecy
was contrary to American values and hurting U.S. economic
interests.
"Governments have a duty to protect their citizens. The
current lack of transparency about the nature of government
surveillance in democratic countries, however, undermines the
freedoms most citizens cherish," Google's director for law
enforcement and information security, Richard Salgado, said in
the written testimony. He was expected to take questions later
in the hearing.
Members of Congress are grappling with what changes to make
to U.S. surveillance programs and laws after documents leaked by
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden to
newspapers revealed the extent of the spying.
President Barack Obama's administration has defended the
programs and the secrecy around them as necessary to counter
militant groups such as al Qaeda.
Some U.S. lawmakers have said they did not intend to
authorize programs that are so sweeping, such as the daily
collection of millions of pieces of data about telephone calls.
At the request of spy agencies and government lawyers, the U.S.
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which oversees the
programs, has allowed them to go on.
Google, Microsoft Corp and other major tech
companies have asked that they be allowed to provide the public
greater detail on the orders they receive from the U.S.
surveillance court.
They want to be able to say, without running afoul of
secrecy laws, how many demands they get under various sections
of U.S. spying laws. Not being allowed to publish that level of
detail represents a "prior restraint of speech" that is
presumptively unlawful, Salgado said.
Government lawyers say that level of detail would tell U.S.
enemies too much about spying capabilities.
Salgado also quoted reports that U.S. companies may lose
billions of dollars in revenue as non-American users of the
Internet grow wary of services based in the United States.
"The free flow of data globally is critical to
ever-expanding amounts of economic activity throughout the
world, and limitations on that flow could have severe unintended
consequences, such as a reduction in data security, increased
costs, decreased competitiveness, and harms to consumers," he
said.