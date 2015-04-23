WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Thursday apologized for a counterterrorism operation in
January that accidentally killed two aid workers held hostage by
al Qaeda, American Warren Weinstein and Italian Giovanni Lo
Porto.
"As a husband and as a father, I cannot begin to imagine the
anguish that the Weinstein and Lo Porto families are enduring
today," Obama told reporters, with a deep sigh, saying he took
responsibility for the deaths and has ordered a full review.
"I profoundly regret what happened," Obama said, explaining
he declassified some of the details of the operation so that the
families could know what happened.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by
Susan Heavey)