* Cleric fought extradition for eight years
* Hamza and four others appear in court Saturday
* Four of the suspects plead not guilty
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Oct 6 One-eyed radical Islamist cleric
Abu Hamza al-Masri made his first appearance in federal court in
New York on Saturday after Britain extradited him to the United
States to face trial and a potential life sentence on terrorism
charges.
The Egyptian-born Hamza, 54, entered U.S. District Court in
Manhattan after being refused the prosthetics - including his
signature metal hook - that he wears because of his missing
forearms.
Hamza is accused by Washington of supporting al Qaeda,
aiding a kidnapping in Yemen and plotting to open a training
camp for militants in the United States.
He was flown late on Friday to the United States along with
four other men also wanted on U.S. terrorism charges.
Hamza is missing both his hands and an eye, injuries he says
he sustained while living in Afghanistan in the 1980s and
carrying out humanitarian work. Authorities say he was fighting
for the Mujahideen against the Soviet Union.
Dressed in blue prison garb, Hamza spoke only once during
Saturday's 10-minute court hearing before Magistrate Judge Frank
Maas. Through his court-appointed lawyer, Hamza asked that his
prosthetics be returned to him and that he receive proper
medical attention. It was not clear why authorities did not
allow him the prosthetics in court.
He will not be asked to enter a plea until he returns to
court on Tuesday.
Under the terms of British and European court rulings
authorizing the extradition, the five suspects must be tried in
U.S. civilian courts and federal prosecutors cannot seek the
death penalty.
U.S. officials said they were pleased Hamza and the other
men would finally answer to the long-standing charges.
The extradition "is a watershed moment in our nation's
efforts to eradicate terrorism," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara said in a statement.
Saudi native Khalid al-Fawwaz, 50, and Egyptian Adel Abdul
Bary, 52, also appeared in federal court in New York on
Saturday. Both pleaded not guilty to charges they and others
were involved in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of U.S. embassies in
Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people.
Also on Saturday, British citizens Babar Ahmad, 38, and Syed
Talha Ahsan, 33, charged with supporting al Qaeda and other
militant groups by operating various websites promoting Islamic
holy war, pleaded not guilty before a federal judge in New
Haven, Connecticut, court records showed.
EIGHT-YEAR BATTLE
Born Mustafa Kamel Mustafa, Hamza moved to Britain as an
engineering student in the 1970s, married a British woman and
once worked as a doorman at discos in London.
A fiery anti-Western speaker, he is said to have inspired
some of the world's most high-profile militants, including
Zacarias Moussaoui, one of the accused Sept. 11 conspirators.
The cleric was once a preacher at the Finsbury Park Mosque
in north London, but was later jailed in Britain for inciting
murder and racial hatred.
After being held on the U.S. extradition warrant, he was
jailed by a British court in 2006 for inciting Muslims to kill
Jews and non-believers, based on extracts of speeches he had
given years earlier.
Hamza was indicted by a federal grand jury in New York in
April 2004. He is accused of involvement in a 1998
hostage-taking in Yemen that resulted in the deaths of four
hostages - three Britons and one Australian.
He was also accused of providing material support to al
Qaeda by trying to set up a training camp for fighters in Oregon
in the United States and of trying to organize support for the
Taliban in Afghanistan.
If convicted, Hamza could face up to life in prison.
He lost his eight-year battle to avoid deportation on Friday
after two London High Court judges refused a last bid to delay
his departure. The European Court of Human Rights refused to
stop London from extraditing Hamza and the four others.
NO TRIAL SOON
While all five defendants made initial court appearances on
Saturday before judges in New York and Connecticut, there is
little likelihood a full trial will begin soon.
Some U.S. officials are concerned their trials could ignite
politically charged debate about security threats and whether
militants are being coddled by being tried in civilian courts.
Many experts note that U.S. civilian courts have handled
many high-profile cases that involved Islamist militants.
Following a closely watched trial in Manhattan federal
court, Tanzanian national Ahmed Khalfan Ghailani was sentenced
to life in prison in January 2011 for his role in the 1998
bombings. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw that trial, will also
handle the cases of al-Fawwaz and Abdul Bary, both of whom are
slated to appear before Kaplan on Tuesday.
Hamza's case has been assigned to Judge Katherine Forrest,
who has been on the bench for less than a year. Last month,
Forrest issued a controversial ruling blocking enforcement of a
U.S. law's provision that authorizes indefinite military
detention for people deemed to have "substantially supported" al
Qaeda, the Taliban or "associated forces."
Government attorneys, who obtained an emergency suspension
of her ruling from an appeals court, argued that Forrest's
permanent injunction would hurt America's ability to fight wars
overseas.