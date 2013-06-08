President Obama has staunchly defended the sweeping U.S. government surveillance of Americans' phone and internet activity, calling it a modest encroachment on privacy that was necessary to defend the United States from attack. For stories on secret surveillance programs, double click on codes in square brackets. LATEST STORIES > Obama, China's Xi seek to ease tensions on cyber security > Obama defends surveillance effort as 'trade-off' for security > U.S. likely to open criminal probe into NSA leaks -officials > U.S. surveillance revelations deepen Europe fears of Web giants > NSA internet spying foiled plot to attack NY subways -sources > Lawmakers mostly support U.S. surveillance programs EARLIER STORIES > Reports on surveillance of fuel debate on privacy, security > House passes cybersecurity bill as privacy concerns linger BACKGROUND > FACTBOX-History of mass surveillance in the United States OPINION > Why the government wants your metadata > Obama's overdue reckoning on secrecy > U.S. online spying leak could harm Silicon Valley (Compiled by World Desk, Americas)