* Booz Allen Hamilton says has fired Snowden
* Top Republican calls Snowden "a traitor"
* Google and others seek loosening of secrecy on requests
* Privacy groups want surveillance programs investigated
* Civil liberties group files court challenge
By Mark Hosenball and John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, June 11 The Obama administration has
launched an internal review of the potential damage to national
security from leaks about U.S. surveillance efforts, as a group
of senators and technology companies on Tuesday pushed the
government to be more open about the top-secret programs.
A senior U.S. intelligence official said the review will be
separate from a Justice Department criminal investigation into
Edward Snowden's disclosures about the National Security
Agency's broad monitoring of phone call and Internet data from
big companies such as Google Inc and Facebook Inc
.
The review is expected to evaluate whether the leaks have
compromised sources or surveillance methods, and would likely
look for chatter among intelligence targets to see if the leaks
have prompted them to change tactics.
Reporters staked out hotels in Hong Kong in hopes of
spotting Snowden, an NSA contractor who went public in a video
released on Sunday by Britain's Guardian newspaper but then
dropped from sight in the former British colony and has yet to
resurface.
General Keith Alexander, head of the NSA and U.S. Cyber
Command, told the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed-door
briefing that he did not know where Snowden was, said Senator
Saxby Chambliss of Georgia, the top Republican on the panel.
Booz Allen Hamilton, the company that most recently
employed Snowden, said it had terminated Snowden's employment on
Monday for violations of its code of ethics and policies. It
said he had been an employee for less than three months at an
annual salary rate of $122,000.
The revelations from Snowden have launched a sharp debate
about the tradeoffs between privacy rights and national security
in the United States and whether the surveillance measures have
been given sufficient scrutiny and oversight.
Members of Congress promised an extensive public discussion
and more legislative efforts to tighten the laws on U.S.
government surveillance.
"We'll have a lot of hearings on this," said Senator Barbara
Mikulski, a Maryland Democrat. She said there were questions
about how Snowden, a high-school dropout, gained a top-secret
clearance and access to high-level government secrets.
A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill designed to
end the secret supervision of the programs by the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court by requiring declassification of
significant court rulings.
"Americans deserve to know how much information about their
private communications the government believes it's allowed to
take under the law," said Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon
Democrat and chief co-sponsor of the bill with Senator Mike Lee,
a Utah Republican.
Big technology companies issued a series of pleas on Tuesday
for the government to lift the veil on national security
requests to the private sector.
Google sent a letter to U.S. authorities asking that secrecy
restrictions be loosened so the company could publish the number
and scope of surveillance court requests. "Google's numbers
would clearly show that our compliance with these requests falls
far short of the claims being made. Google has nothing to hide,"
said David Drummond, the company's chief legal officer.
Microsoft Corp and Facebook also released
statements urging the U.S. government to permit greater
transparency on such requests.
Separately, a coalition of privacy advocacy groups sent a
letter demanding that Congress halt and investigate the
surveillance programs.
In New York, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a
lawsuit in U.S. District Court challenging the legality of the
telephone surveillance program, saying it violates free speech
and privacy protections in the U.S. Constitution.
'A TRAITOR'
Snowden said in the Guardian video that he wanted to make
the public aware of the NSA's broad surveillance programs, but
his disclosures to the Guardian and the Washington Post have
sparked a mix of condemnation and praise.
"He's a traitor," House Speaker John Boehner said of Snowden
in an interview with ABC News. Boehner defended the NSA programs
and their congressional oversight, saying Americans are not
"snooped on" unless they communicate with a terrorist in another
country.
"The disclosure of this information puts Americans at risk,
it shows our adversaries what our capabilities are, and it's a
giant violation of the law," Boehner said.
Many other lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, have
also called for swift punishment. But Senator Rand Paul, a
Republican popular with the Tea Party movement that campaigns
against intrusive government, said he was reserving judgment on
Snowden and said such acts of civil disobedience happen when
people felt like they had no other options.
The Snowden case has unnerved the contractor community and
offered a stark reminder about the challenges posed by a rogue
insider. U.S. defense contractors this week reassured their
customers that they have rigorous security procedures in place.
Some, including Boeing Co, reminded employees about the
importance of proper handling of classified or sensitive
information.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper sent a
message on Monday to intelligence community workers
re-emphasizing the need to safeguard sensitive data and
reassuring private contractors they are "an integral part of our
workforce and are critical to our national security efforts."
As of Oct. 1, 2012, about 1.4 million people hold "top
secret" security clearances, Clapper's office says. Nearly
800,000 government employees had "top secret" clearances.
In Hong Kong, reporters continued to stake out hotels across
the city on Tuesday in search of Snowden, who checked out of his
luxury hotel in the Kowloon district on Monday.
Snowden said he fled to Hong Kong because of its commitment
to free speech and political dissent, but pro-democracy
activists have complained that the former British colony's
freedoms have eroded since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.
Hong Kong has a longstanding extradition agreement with the
United States that has been exercised on numerous occasions
since 1998, but Snowden could challenge any U.S. extradition
request and make a claim for political asylum, a course of
action that typically takes months if not years.
Russia said it would be willing to consider granting asylum
to Snowden if he asks for it. "If he says: I request (political
asylum), then we will consider it," Dmitry Peskov, President
Vladimir Putin's spokesman, was quoted as saying in the Russian
daily Kommersant.
Snowden has not mentioned the possibility in public of
seeking asylum in Russia. He has mentioned Iceland as a
potential spot for asylum.
The surveillance program rattled some foreign governments
and some dissident and opposition groups in Asia. European
lawmakers threatened to re-open data-sharing agreements with the
United States if Washington has been using the programs to spy
on Europeans.
In a heated debate in the European Parliament in Brussels,
politicians said they had yielded to U.S. demands for access to
European financial and travel data for a decade and it was now
time to re-examine the deals and limit access.
"We need to step back here and say clearly: mass
surveillance is not what we want," said Jan Philipp Albrecht, a
German Green member in charge of a planned overhaul of the
European Union's data protection laws.
Dissident and opposition groups in Asia, including three
supported by the United States, said they were worried the data
collected in the surveillance programs could some day be used
against them.