WASHINGTON, June 16 President Barack Obama does
not believe the recently disclosed top-secret National Security
Agency surveillance of phone records and Internet data has
violated Americans' privacy rights, his chief of staff said on
Sunday.
Denis McDonough, appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation"
program, also said he did not know the whereabouts of Edward
Snowden, the former NSA contractor who said he was the source of
reports in Britain's Guardian newspaper and The Washington Post
about the agency's monitoring of phone and Internet data at big
companies such as Verizon Communications Inc, Google Inc
and Facebook Inc.
The administration has said the top-secret collection of
massive amounts of "metadata" from phone calls - raw information
that does not identify individual telephone subscribers, was
legal and authorized by Congress in the interests of thwarting
militant attacks. It has said the agencies did not monitor
calls.
Asked whether Obama feels he has violated the privacy of
Americans, McDonough said, "He does not."
While he defended the surveillance, McDonough said "the
existence of these programs obviously have unnerved many
people." He said Obama "welcomes a public debate on this
question because he does say and he will say in the days ahead
that we have to find the right balance, and we will not keep
ourselves on a perpetual war footing."
Revelations of the NSA's broad monitoring of phone and
Internet data has drawn criticism that the Obama administration
has extended, or even expanded, the security apparatus the
George W. Bush administration built after the Sept. 11, 2001,
attacks.
"We owe it to the American people to have a fulsome debate
in the open about the extent of these programs," Senator Mark
Udall, a Colorado Democrat a long-time critic of the
surveillance programs, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Describing the surveillance overseen by the secret Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court, Udall said, "I just don't think
this is an American approach to a world in which we have great
threats. My number one goal is to protect the American people,
but we can do it in a way that also respects our civil
liberties."
McDonough said Congress authorized the programs as a way to
thwart plots against Americans and that lawmakers should stay up
to date on how they are run. The administration has said the
program collected only "metadata" - raw information that does
not identify individual telephone subscribers and did not
monitor calls.
"The president is not saying 'trust me.' The president is
saying I want every member of Congress, on whose authority we
are running this program, to understand it, to be briefed about
it, and to be comfortable with it," he said.
House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman
Mike Rogers, a defender of the surveillance efforts, said the
NSA, as soon as this week, will release information on terrorism
threats that were halted by the telephone surveillance program.
"We know that there are dozens of them, and the reason
they're being careful is we want each of the instances that will
be provided, hopefully, early this next week ... to be as
accurate as we can and not disclose a source or a method of how
we disrupted the attack exactly," the Rogers, a Michigan
Republican, said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.
Rogers said he expected Snowden, whose last known location
was in Hong Kong, was still somewhere in China.
FBI Director Robert Mueller said last week that authorities
would move aggressively to track down Snowden and hold him
accountable for leaking the details of extensive and top-secret
surveillance efforts.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney, interviewed on "Fox News
Sunday," said the United States might have been able to prevent
the Sept. 11 attacks if the surveillance programs had been in
place then.
"As everybody who has been associated with the program's
said if we had this before 9/11, when there were two terrorists
in San Diego - two hijackers - able to use that program, that
capability against the target, we might have been able to
prevent 9/11," he said.