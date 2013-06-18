WASHINGTON, June 18 The head of the U.S.
National Security Agency on Tuesday defended the broad
surveillance of Americans' phone and Internet data as a vital
security tool and said it had helped disrupt possible attacks
more than 50 times since Sept. 11, 2001.
Justifying the surveillance programs that were disclosed by
an NSA leaker earlier this month, General Keith Alexander said
he would give lawmakers classified details of all of the
thwarted incidents within 24 hours.
Alexander, speaking at a hearing before sympathetic members
of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, had last
week given an estimate of "dozens" of foiled attacks.
Sean Joyce, deputy FBI director, offered information on two
of the cases - a plot to bomb the New York Stock Exchange and
the provision of financial assistance to a terrorist group in
Somalia that conducted suicide bombings.
The disclosure of the programs by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden ignited a political furor, with civil liberties
groups and privacy advocates blasting the surveillance as
government overreach that lacked proper independent oversight.
But Alexander said Snowden had endangered national security
by revealing the U.S. phone and Internet data tracking programs
and said they were legal, closely supervised and crucial to
defending America.
"I would much rather be here today debating this point than
trying to explain how we failed to prevent another 9/11,"
Alexander told the committee in his second public appearance
before Congress since the programs were exposed.
"In recent years these programs, together with other
intelligence, have protected the U.S. and our allies from
terrorist threats across the globe to include helping prevent
... potential terrorist events over 50 times since 9/11," he
said.
BOMB ATTACKS THWARTED
Officials had revealed last week two such potential attacks:
a 2009 plan to bomb a Danish newspaper that had published
cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad and a plot by Islamist
militants to bomb the New York subway the same year.
Members of the committee, which has oversight over the
surveillance programs, said they were holding the hearing to set
the record straight about how the programs operated and their
importance for national security.
Representative Dutch Ruppersberger, the top Democrat on the
committee, said the leaks "put our country and our allies in
danger by giving the terrorists a really good look at the
playbook that we use to protect our country. The terrorists now
know many of our sources and methods."
Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, a Republican, defended the
NSA. "People at the NSA in particular have heard a constant
public drumbeat about a laundry list of nefarious things they
are alleged to be doing to spy on Americans -- all of them
wrong," he said.
Snowden, a former employee of government contractor Booz
Allen Hamilton who worked in an NSA facility in Hawaii,
defended his actions in an Internet chat on Monday and vowed to
release more details on the extent of the agency's access.
Snowden is believed to be in hiding in Hong Kong as the U.S.
Justice Department proceeds on a criminal investigation into the
leaks.
Rogers said Snowden's continued efforts to speak out and
release intelligence information posed more risk for the United
States. "Anything that he talks about is dangerous," Rogers said
on NBC's "Today" program before the hearing.