Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Feb 9 Cyber and technological threats are the top national security challenges facing the United States in 2016, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in prepared testimony to Congress on Tuesday.
Clapper said the growing network complexity and proliferation of devices could "lead to widespread vulnerabilities in civilian infrasturctures and U.S. government systems," according to prepared testimony for a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order