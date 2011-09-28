BOSTON, Sept 28 U.S. authorities on Wednesday
arrested and charged a Massachusetts man with plotting to
attack the Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled
aircraft filled with plastic explosives.
Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. citizen, was also charged with
attempting to provide support and resources to the al Qaeda
group in order to carry out attacks on U.S. soldiers stationed
overseas, U.S. attorney's office in Boston said. He was caught
as a result of an undercover operation.
"The conduct alleged today shows that Mr Ferdaus had long
planned to commit violent acts against our country," U.S.
Attorney Carmen Ortiz said in a statement.
The statement said the public was never in danger from the
explosive devices, which were controlled by undercover FBI
employees.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Jackie Frank)