BRIEF-gategroup successfully raised CHF 300 mln by issuing 5-yr senior bond
* Successfully raised 300 million Swiss francs ($298.86 million) through issuance of a fixed rate 5-year senior bond with a final maturity on Feb. 28, 2022
NEW YORK Oct 9 One-eyed radical Islamist cleric Abu Hamza al-Masri pleaded not guilty in federal court on Tuesday after Britain extradited him to the United States to face trial and a potential life sentence on terrorism charges.
U.S. Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan set an Aug. 26, 2013, trial date for the Egyptian-born preacher. Hamza, who is missing both his hands and an eye - injuries he says he sustained during humanitarian work in Afghanistan in the 1980s - could face up to life in prison if convicted on the charges.
Hamza, 54, is accused of participating in an 1998 hostage-taking in Yemen that resulted in the deaths of three Britons and an Australian. He is also charged with providing material support to the al Qaeda network by trying to set up a training camp in Oregon and with attempting to organize support for the Taliban in Afghanistan.
He was flown late on Friday to the United States along with four other men also wanted on U.S. terrorism charges.
* Successfully raised 300 million Swiss francs ($298.86 million) through issuance of a fixed rate 5-year senior bond with a final maturity on Feb. 28, 2022
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world No. 1 stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit on U.S. and China sales, but its shares came off all-time highs on worries its rapid growth may have peaked.
Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.