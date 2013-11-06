By Joseph Menn
PALO ALTO, California
PALO ALTO, California Nov 5 Revelations about
the scale of U.S. spying on the Internet have badly damaged the
country's negotiating power in international talks on cyberspace
regulation and law enforcement, analysts and industry leaders
said at a conference on Tuesday.
Disclosures by former National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden about the vast scale of the intelligence agency's
data collection also are undermining U.S. efforts to maintain
the Internet as an entity loosely governed by a mix of national,
private and nonprofit forces.
"We're losing leverage internationally" to China, Russia and
other countries that want to give more authority to the United
Nations and governments, Hoover Institution professor Abe Sofaer
said at the fourth annual meeting on international cybersecurity
cooperation held by the EastWest Institute. "It's terrible."
China's Minister of the State Council Information Office,
Cai Mingzhao, in a speech advocated a greater role for the UN
Group of Governmental Experts and said the discussion of rules
of conduct, which the United States has sought to keep general
and nonbinding, should move to the United Nations as well.
"We should, step by step, create a fair and transparent
mechanism for the governance of cyberspace," Cai said.
U.S. State Department Coordinator for Cyber Issues Chris
Painter responded with the U.S. position that private companies
and other non-government organizations who have been key to the
Internet's growth would be undercut if the U.N. were given
exclusive power.
The conference at Stanford University drew senior officials,
academics and corporate officers from more than 40 countries who
are working through the EastWest Institute on systems for
improving collaboration on Internet security issues.
But on some of the biggest issues, including the appropriate
role for international bodies and privacy rights, U.S. officials
were on the defensive even from their European counterparts and
American company representatives, who said the loss of trust by
Internet users and possible Balkanization of the Internet's
technological rules could erode economic growth.
Microsoft Corp Vice President Scott Charney, for
one, said the software powerhouse was committed to protecting
its users from privacy attacks by all countries and that when
one nation attacks another through security holes in its
products, he doesn't want either side to win. "I'm not on your
side," Charney said. "I'm neutral."
Snowden's documents have cast a harsh light on practices at
Microsoft, Google Inc, Facebook Inc and other
internet companies. Spy agencies use secret court orders to
force the corporations to turn over records on thousands of
users overseas. In addition, former federal agents say they can
find ways to break into Microsoft's Windows operating system.
Charney urged the United States to disclose far more about
what information it collects and what happens to that data.
"Companies and governments need to be more transparent" for
trust to be restored, he said.
China's Cai cited needs for privacy and for transparency,
echoing the language of those in other countries outraged by
Snowden's disclosures.
He said cybercrime was a major and growing problem within
China, with 8 million servers compromised from overseas through
August of this year, up 14% from the same period last year.
Sofaer, a former State Department legal advisor, said that
the United States should follow the same pattern as it did with
biological weapons, where it abandoned resistance to
international treaties when it became clear that there was no
other way to deal with the problem.
He said the United States should support a consensus
approach, instead of a majority vote of nations, and do more to
beef up such neutral standards bodies as the Internet
Engineering Task Force before the U.N. demands more control.