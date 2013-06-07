By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 6 The National Security Agency
and the FBI are tapping directly into the central servers of
nine leading U.S. Internet companies, allowing investigators to
examine e-mails, photos and other documents that can be used to
track people and their contacts over time, The Washington Post
reported on Thursday.
The highly classified anti-terrorism program, code-named
PRISM, had not been disclosed publicly before. A U.S. government
source who was not authorized to comment publicly on the program
confirmed its existence to Reuters late Thursday.
The program's participants, the Post said, include most of
the dominant global players of Silicon Valley: Microsoft
, Yahoo, Google, Facebook,
PalTalk, AOL, Skype, YouTube and Apple.
The report came on the same day that another newspaper,
Britain's Guardian, revealed that the U.S. government is
collecting telephone records of millions of Americans as part of
U.S. counterterrorism efforts.
In Washington, the Guardian report fueled an ongoing debate
over whether the U.S. government is violating citizens' privacy
rights while trying to protect them from attacks. That debate is
sure to escalate with the Post's report, which said the NSA and
FBI are extracting audio, video, photographs, e-mails, documents
and connection logs to build a database involving trillions of
communications by Americans.
In statements released late Thursday, Google, Apple, Yahoo
and Facebook denied that the government had "direct access" to
their central servers.
"Google cares deeply about the security of our users' data.
We disclose user data to government in accordance with the law,
and we review all such requests carefully. From time to time,
people allege that we have created a government 'back door' into
our systems, but Google does not have a 'back door' for the
government to access private user data," the company said in a
statement.
"Protecting the privacy of our users and their data is a top
priority for Facebook. We do not provide any government
organization with direct access to Facebook servers,"
Facebook's Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan said in a
statement.
"When Facebook is asked for data or information about
specific individuals, we carefully scrutinize any such request
for compliance with all applicable laws, and provide information
only to the extent required by law."
The Post said it planned to released a statement late on
Thursday on the article and the companies' comments.
The program was established under Republican President
George W. Bush in 2007 and has grown exponentially since then
during President Barack Obama's administration, the Post article
said.
The Post said it obtained copies of briefing slides
describing the Silicon Valley operation that were intended for
senior analysts in the NSA's Signals Intelligence Directorate.
The slides described the new tool as the most prolific
contributor to the President's Daily Brief, which cited PRISM
data in 1,477 articles last year.
The technology companies participate knowingly in PRISM
operations and are listed on one NSA slide in the order in which
they became part of the program, starting with Microsoft in
September 2007 and ending with Apple in October 2012.
The Post said it obtained the PowerPoint slides about PRISM
and supporting materials from a career intelligence officer who
wanted to expose what he believes to be a gross intrusion on
privacy. "They quite literally can watch your ideas form as you
type," the officer said.