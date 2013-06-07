WASHINGTON, June 6 The National Security Agency
and the FBI are tapping directly into the central servers of
nine leading U.S. Internet companies, allowing investigators to
examine e-mails, photos and other documents that can be used to
track people and their contacts over time, The Washington Post
reported on Thursday.
The highly classified anti-terrorism program, code-named
PRISM, had not been disclosed publicly before. A U.S. government
source who was not authorized to comment publicly on the program
confirmed its existence to Reuters late on Thursday.
The program's participants, the Post said, include most of
the dominant global players of Silicon Valley: Microsoft Corp
, Yahoo Inc, Google Inc, Facebook Inc
, PalTalk, AOL Inc, Skype, YouTube and Apple Inc
.
In statements released late on Thursday, Google, Apple,
Yahoo and Facebook denied that the government had "direct
access" to their central servers. Microsoft said it does not
voluntarily participate in any government data collection and
only complies "with orders for requests about specific accounts
or identifiers."
When asked to respond, Washington Post spokeswoman Kristine
Coratti said: "We stand by our story. The NSA document says what
we reported."
The report came on the same day that another newspaper,
Britain's Guardian, revealed that the U.S. government is
collecting telephone records of millions of Americans as part of
U.S. counterterrorism efforts.
In Washington, the Guardian report fueled an ongoing debate
over whether the U.S. government is violating citizens' privacy
rights while trying to protect them from attacks. That debate is
sure to escalate with the Post's report, which said the NSA and
FBI are extracting audio, video, photographs, e-mails, documents
and connection logs to build a database involving trillions of
communications by Americans.
The Post said it obtained copies of briefing slides
describing the Silicon Valley operation that were intended for
senior analysts in the NSA's Signals Intelligence Directorate.
The slides described the new tool as the most prolific
contributor to the President's Daily Brief, which cited PRISM
data in 1,477 articles last year.
The program was established under Republican President
George W. Bush in 2007 and has grown exponentially since then
during President Barack Obama's administration, the Post article
said.
The technology companies participate knowingly in PRISM
operations, according to the Post, and are listed on one NSA
slide in the order in which they became part of the program,
starting with Microsoft in September 2007 and ending with Apple
in October 2012.
The Post said it obtained the PowerPoint slides about PRISM
and supporting materials from a career intelligence officer who
wanted to expose what he believes to be a gross intrusion on
privacy. "They quite literally can watch your ideas form as you
type," the officer said.