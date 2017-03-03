(Adds comment from former St. Louis employer)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, March 3 About a year before being
charged with sending fake bomb threats to Jewish organizations,
Juan Thompson was fired from his job as a reporter at the
Intercept news website in a downfall he would later say left him
enraged.
In the months that followed, he fumed in online postings
about the racism he felt as a black man - from his former
employer, from the police and from a white woman he dated.
And he appeared to dabble with a run for mayor in his
hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, but failed to attract more than
a single $25 donation in an online fundraising effort to get on
the ballot.
"The white New York liberal media makes me vomit with their
arrogant, patronizing, bigotry," Thompson, 31, wrote in an essay
he posted online on July 7.
In a 5,000-word account, he described a racist smear
campaign by the Intercept against him. He wrote that the outlet
saw him only as "the token negro whisperer."
The Intercept initially was launched as a platform to report
on the documents released by former security contractor Edward
Snowden and describes itself as focusing on adversarial
journalism.
"I now have a Korean sense of Han — unadulterated rage
against bigoted bullies, in this case the white liberal media,"
Thompson wrote. "It's no wonder these places have so few black
faces."
Five months before his July 2016 post, Betsy Reed, the
Intercept's editor in chief, published an apology to readers for
"a pattern of deception" in Thompson's work. He made up quotes
and impersonated people, including Reed herself, using fake
Gmail accounts.
Reed's accusation would foreshadow a criminal complaint
unsealed on Friday in New York. Prosecutors said Thompson
impersonated a girlfriend who had dumped him and emailed threats
in her name to several Jewish organizations around the country.
The ex-girlfriend was white, as Thompson underscored in a
frenzy of messages on his Twitter account in the days leading up
to his arrest on Friday morning, repeatedly calling her "nasty"
and "racist."
He said she had harassed him and had threatened to kill
President Donald Trump. The ex-girlfriend could not be reached
for comment.
The couple broke up a few weeks after he published his essay
in July, according to the criminal complaint. At some point he
moved back to St. Louis, far from the Intercept's "fancy New
York office (with free beer no less)" where he had briefly felt
the beginnings of success, according to his essay.
He found work as communications director at the Gateway
Housing Foundation, according to an online profile. The small
St. Louis non-profit, whose mission is to help the homeless,
condemned the bomb hoaxes in statement, noting its founder had
studied Hebrew. Thompson worked there only a short time, the
statement said, and was "released prior to this latest
incident," without giving further details.
On Nov. 15, 2016, Thompson posted a manifesto on a
fundraising website describing his bid for mayor to "fight back
against Trumpian fascism and socio-economic terrorism."
His 10-point platform touched on themes from his work at the
Intercept: police brutality against black people, the homeless
and the poor.
"Now of course I'm not perfect," Thompson wrote in the
manifesto he hoped would launch a new career. "I've made
mistakes. We all have."
