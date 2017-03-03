By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, March 3
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission is granting an emergency temporary
waiver to Jewish community centers and telecommunications
carriers that serve them to help track down callers who have
made threats, the agency said on Friday.
Jewish community centers and schools in at least 13 U.S.
states have reported receiving bomb threats this year, stoking
fears of a resurgence of anti-Semitism.
"This agency must and will do whatever it can to combat the
recent wave of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers,”
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. "I am pleased that we
are taking quick action to address this issue and hope that this
waiver will help Jewish Community Centers, telecommunications
carriers, and law enforcement agencies track down the
perpetrators of these crimes."
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, on
Wednesday urged Pai to grant a waiver to access phone numbers
used to call in threats and "help bring criminals to justice."
Schumer's letter said bomb threats were simultaneously made
to JCCs in 11 states on Monday - the fifth wave of threats in
the past two months.
The letter noted that the Middletown School District in New
York state was inundated last year by phone calls making
terrorism threats from anonymous numbers. In that case, then-FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler worked to approve a special waiver to
access the caller information of the individuals making the
threats, Schumer said.
On Friday, U.S. prosecutors said a disgraced former
journalist, Juan Thompson, made eight bomb threats to Jewish
organizations across the United States, including one in which
he called for a "Jewish Newtown," posing as an ex-girlfriend to
retaliate after she had broken up with him.
Authorities are examining more than 100 threats made against
JCCs by phone in five waves this year. Officials say these
appear unrelated to the allegations against Thompson, who was
arrested in St. Louis.
The government's granting of waivers to access caller
information has been rare.
FCC rules generally require phone companies to respect a
calling party’s request to have its caller-ID information
blocked from the party receiving the call, Pai said. A waiver of
this rule may help the community centers and law enforcement
identify abusive and potentially dangerous callers.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey met
with Jewish leaders on Friday morning to discuss the ongoing
investigation.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)