WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Justice Department is in the initial stages of a criminal investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of secret information following leaks that revealed the extent of U.S. surveillance, spokeswoman Nanda Chitre said on Sunday.

Prosecutors will decline further comment, Chitre said in an email the same day that Edward Snowden, a former CIA employee, revealed he was the source of leaks to Britain's Guardian newspaper. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Eric Walsh)