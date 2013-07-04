* Six presidents to meet in Cochabamba, a Morales stronghold
* More moderate governments send lower-level officials
* Snowden still stuck in Moscow with no offers of asylum
By David Mercado
COCHABAMBA, Bolivia, July 4 South America's most
outspoken leftist leaders will meet in Bolivia on Thursday to
rally behind Bolivian President Evo Morales, whose plane was
diverted in Europe this week on suspicions that fugitive U.S.
spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was aboard.
The presidential gathering in Cochabamba, Bolivia - where
Morales began his political career as the leader of coca leaf
farmers - is aimed at expressing outrage over his "virtual
kidnapping" and the U.S. pressure they believe spurred it.
"Latin America has to react," Ecuadorean President Rafael
Correa said before departing for Bolivia. "Imagine for one
second if this had happened with a European president or the
U.S. president - it probably would've been grounds for war. And
here they think they can infringe and crush international law."
Despite the rhetoric, no Latin American country has offered
asylum yet to Snowden, who is wanted by Washington for
disclosure of intelligence secrets. Two radical leftist
governments - Venezuela and Cuba - are in a cautious
rapprochement with the United States that would be jeopardized
if they gave him sanctuary.
Russia is growing impatient over Snowden's stay in a Moscow
airport and officials have urged him to leave.
Bolivia said Morales was returning from Moscow on Tuesday
when France and Portugal abruptly banned his plane from entering
their airspace and it was forced to land in Vienna. Austrian
officials said they inspected his plane there, but Bolivia's
defense minister denied this.
This unusual treatment of a presidential plane upset leaders
in Latin America, which has a history of U.S.-backed coups.
The presidents of Ecuador, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay and
Suriname will attend Thursday's meeting. More moderate
governments in the region will send lower-ranking officials,
indicating the 12-nation South American bloc Unasur is split.
Noticeably absent would be presidents from regional
heavyweight Brazil and three countries that are close U.S.
allies: Peru, Chile and Colombia.
Bolivia and Venezuela said they had received extradition
requests for Snowden from the United States, which they
repudiated. Bolivia called it "illegal and unfounded" since
Morales never even met with Snowden, much less took him aboard.
"While we were flying (home), the U.S. government gave our
foreign ministry a scrap of paper asking for the extradition of
this young man, Snowden," said Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro, who returned from Russia on Thursday after attending an
energy conference with Morales.
"They don't have the moral standing to demand the
extradition of a young man who was alerting to the illegality
with which the Pentagon, the CIA and the U.S. act," he said.
U.S. State Department spokesman Jen Psaki, when asked about
the request made to Bolivia, said: "We've broadly asked for Mr.
Snowden to be returned from any country where he may be, where
he may land, where he may transit."
To ally the anger of allies over reported U.S. spying that
came to light in the Snowden scandal, U.S. President Barack
Obama has agreed to talks with the European Union, and also
agreed to bilateral talks with Germany after speaking on
Wednesday night with Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I made clear
spying on institutions within the European Union is not how we
would expect those we consider friends to treat us," Merkel
said.
MODERATE STANCE
Brazil, South America's economic powerhouse, condemned the
plane's diversion but showed little enthusiasm for Thursday's
gathering in Bolivia.
President Dilma Rousseff, who warned on Wednesday that the
diplomatic clash would hurt dialogue between Latin America and
the European Union, sent her international affairs adviser and a
deputy foreign minister to the meeting.
"We expect the meeting will issue a harsh statement. There
will be an elevation in the tone," an official in Rousseff's
office said. He said the incident could hinder slow-moving free
trade talks between the European Union and South America's
Mercosur trade bloc, which Bolivia is in the process of joining.
Colombia's center-right president, Juan Manuel Santos, said
ties with Europe should not be affected.
"We show solidarity with Evo Morales because it is
unprecedented what they did to him, but we will not allow this
to turn into a diplomatic crisis between Latin America and the
European Union," Santos tweeted on Thursday.
Morales arrived home to a hero's welcome late on Wednesday
with cheering, fist-pumping crowds greeting him at the airport.
"A simple apology from a country that didn't let us enter
its territory is not enough. A lot will depend on the legal and
political debate," Morales said on Thursday.
SNOWDEN'S FATE
Bolivia is among more than a dozen countries where Snowden
has sought asylum, and Morales has said he would consider
granting the American refuge. But he said earlier this week no
request had been made.
The 30-year-old Snowden, who worked as a contractor for the
National Security Agency in Hawaii, has been trying since June
23 to find a country that will offer him refuge from prosecution
in the United States on espionage charges.
But his options have narrowed since he arrived in Moscow
from Hong Kong with no valid travel documents after the United
States revoked his passport.
Moscow has made it clear Snowden is an increasingly
unwelcome guest because the longer he stays, the greater the
risk that the diplomatic standoff with Washington could cause
lasting damage.
