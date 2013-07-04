* Six presidents meet in Cochabamba, a Morales stronghold
* More moderate governments send lower-level officials
* Snowden still stuck in Moscow with no offers of asylum
* Morales says apologies not enough, takes case to U.N.
By David Mercado
COCHABAMBA, Bolivia, July 4 South America's most
outspoken leftist leaders gathered on Thursday to rally behind
Bolivian President Evo Morales, whose plane was diverted in
Europe this week on suspicions that fugitive U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden was aboard.
The summit in Cochabamba, Bolivia - where Morales began his
political career as a leader of coca leaf farmers - is aimed at
expressing outrage over his "virtual kidnapping" and the U.S.
pressure they believe spurred it.
"Europe broke all the rules of the game," Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro said shortly after arriving at the
Cochabamba airport. "We're here to tell President Evo Morales
that he can count on us. Whoever picks a fight with Bolivia,
picks a fight with Venezuela."
Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa said earlier that if any
country had denied airspace to a U.S. or European president, it
"probably would've been grounds for war."
Despite the rhetoric, no Latin American country has offered
asylum yet to Snowden, who is wanted by Washington for
disclosure of intelligence secrets. Two radical
leftist governments - Venezuela and Cuba - are in a cautious
rapprochement with the United States that would be jeopardized
if they gave him sanctuary.
Russia is growing impatient over Snowden's stay in a Moscow
airport and officials have urged him to leave.
Bolivia said Morales was returning from Moscow on Tuesday
when France and Portugal abruptly banned his plane from entering
their airspace, and it was forced to land in Vienna. Austrian
officials said they inspected his plane there, but Bolivia's
defense minister denied this.
This unusual treatment of a presidential plane upset leaders
in Latin America, which has a history of U.S.-backed coups.
Still, only the presidents of Ecuador, Venezuela, Argentina,
Uruguay and Suriname agreed to join Morales at the meeting late
on Thursday, reflecting a split in the region.
Noticeably absent was the president of regional heavyweight
Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, who sent her international affairs
adviser and a deputy foreign minister to the meeting.
The presidents and foreign ministers of Chile, Peru and
Colombia, which have good relations with the United States, also
stayed away. In a written statement, Colombia's foreign ministry
called on Bolivia and the European governments involved to find
a diplomatic solution.
But Morales has said apologies like the one he received from
France on Wednesday were not enough, and his foreign minister,
David Choquehuanca, called for those responsible for the flight
mishap to be punished under international law.
"At the end of the meeting there has to be a declaration
that indicates what actions we have to take, because this is not
just about Bolivia, it's about South America," Choquehuanca told
local radio.
Bolivia and Venezuela were also irked at receiving
provisional arrest requests for Snowden from Washington, a move
Bolivia called "illegal and unfounded".
U.S. State Department spokesman Jen Psaki, said: "We've
broadly asked for Mr. Snowden to be returned from any country
where he may be, where he may land, where he may transit."
To allay the anger of allies over reported U.S. spying that
came to light in the Snowden scandal, U.S. President Barack
Obama has agreed to talks with the European Union, and also
agreed to bilateral talks with Germany after speaking on
Wednesday night with Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I made clear
spying on institutions within the European Union is not how we
would expect those we consider friends to treat us," Merkel
said.
HERO'S WELCOME
Morales arrived home to a hero's welcome late on Wednesday
with cheering, fist-pumping crowds greeting him at the airport.
Bolivia is among more than a dozen countries where Snowden
has sought asylum, and Morales has said he would consider
granting the American refuge. But he said earlier this week no
request had been made.
The 30-year-old Snowden, who worked as a contractor for the
National Security Agency in Hawaii, has been trying since June
23 to find a country that will offer him refuge from prosecution
in the United States on espionage charges.
But his options have narrowed since he arrived in Moscow
from Hong Kong with no valid travel documents after the United
States revoked his passport.
Moscow has made it clear Snowden is an increasingly
unwelcome guest because the longer he stays, the greater the
risk that the diplomatic standoff with Washington could cause
lasting damage.
