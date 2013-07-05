* Six presidents meet in Cochabamba, an Evo Morales
stronghold
* More moderate governments send lower-level officials
* Snowden still stuck in Moscow with no offers of asylum
* Morales threatens to close U.S. embassy in La Paz
By David Mercado
COCHABAMBA, Bolivia, July 4 South America's most
outspoken leftist leaders demanded an explanation and public
apology from four European countries on Thursday after Bolivian
President Evo Morales' plane was diverted this week on
suspicions that fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden was aboard.
At a summit in Cochabamba, Bolivia - where Morales began his
political career as a leader of coca leaf farmers - five
regional leaders joined him in denouncing his "virtual
kidnapping" and the U.S. pressure they believe spurred it behind
the scenes.
At the end of the summit - which included the leaders of
Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Surinam and Venezuela - a statement
was issued demanding answers from France, Portugal, Italy and
Spain. The United States was not mentioned in the statement.
"Europe broke all the rules of the game," Venezuelan
President Nicolas Maduro said shortly after arriving at the
Cochabamba airport. "We're here to tell President Evo Morales
that he can count on us. Whoever picks a fight with Bolivia,
picks a fight with Venezuela."
Maduro said an unnamed European government minister had told
Venezuela that the CIA, the U.S. spy agency, was behind the
incident.
"We are not colonies any more," Uruguayan President Jose
Mujica said. "We deserve respect, and when one of our
governments is insulted we feel the insult throughout Latin
America."
Morales welcomed the show of support. He said regional unity
was needed "to defeat North American imperialism" and raised the
possibility of closing the U.S. embassy in La Paz.
"My hand would not shake if it came to closing the embassy,"
he said. "Without the United States we are better off
politically and democratically."
The U.S. embassy remains open in Bolivia although the two
countries have not had full diplomatic relations in years.
Despite the rhetoric, no Latin American country has offered
asylum yet to Snowden, who is wanted by Washington for
disclosure of intelligence secrets.
Russia is growing impatient over Snowden's stay in a Moscow
airport and officials have urged him to leave.
Bolivia said Morales was returning from Moscow on Tuesday
when France and Portugal - later joined by Italy and Spain -
banned his plane from entering their airspace, forcing it to
land in Vienna. Austrian officials said they inspected the
aircraft there, but Bolivia's defense minister denied this.
REGIONAL SPLIT
Noticeably absent from the Cochabamba gathering was the
president of regional heavyweight Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, who
sent her international affairs adviser and a deputy foreign
minister to the meeting.
The presidents and foreign ministers of Chile, Peru and
Colombia, which have good relations with the United States, also
stayed away. In a written statement, Colombia's foreign ministry
called on Bolivia and the European governments involved to find
a diplomatic solution.
Bolivia and Venezuela were also irked at receiving
provisional arrest requests for Snowden from Washington, a move
Bolivia called "illegal and unfounded".
U.S. State Department spokesman Jen Psaki, said: "We've
broadly asked for Mr. Snowden to be returned from any country
where he may be, where he may land, where he may transit."
To allay the anger of allies over reported U.S. spying in
Europe that came to light in the Snowden scandal, U.S. President
Barack Obama has agreed to talks with the European Union, and to
bilateral talks with Germany after speaking on Wednesday night
with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"I made clear spying on institutions within the European
Union is not how we would expect those we consider friends to
treat us," Merkel said.
HERO'S WELCOME
Morales arrived home to a hero's welcome late on Wednesday
with cheering, fist-pumping crowds greeting him at the airport.
Bolivia is among more than a dozen countries where Snowden
has sought asylum, and Morales has said he would consider
granting the American refuge. But he said earlier this week no
request had been made.
The 30-year-old Snowden, who worked as a contractor for the
National Security Agency in Hawaii, has been trying since June
23 to find a country that will offer him refuge from prosecution
in the United States on espionage charges.
But his options have narrowed since he arrived in Moscow
from Hong Kong with no valid travel documents after the United
States revoked his passport.
