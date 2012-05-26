* Judge had ruled in favor of journalists, activists
* Blocked indefinite military detention provision
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, May 25 Federal prosecutors on Friday
urged a judge to lift her order barring enforcement of part of a
new law that permits indefinite military detention, a measure
critics including a prize-winning journalist say is too vague
and threatens free speech.
Manhattan federal court Judge Katherine Forrest this month
ruled in favor of activists and reporters who said they feared
being detained under a section of the law, signed by President
Barack Obama in December.
The government says indefinite military detention without
trial is justified in some cases involving militants and their
supporters.
But critics worry that the law is unclear and gives the
Executive Branch sole discretion to decide who and what type of
activities can be considered as supporting militants.
The judge's preliminary injunction bars the government from
enforcing section 1021 of the National Defense Authorization
Act's "Homeland Battlefield" provisions.
The section authorizes indefinite military detention for
those deemed to have "substantially supported" al Qaeda, the
Taliban or "associated forces."
In a brief filed in New York late on Friday, the government
said the plaintiffs in this particular case had nothing to fear.
"As a matter of law, individuals who engage in the
independent journalistic activities or independent public
advocacy described in plaintiffs' affidavits and testimony,
without more, are not subject to law of war detention as
affirmed by section 1021," prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S.
Attorney's office wrote.
During oral arguments in March, Forrest heard lawyers for
former New York Times war correspondent and Pulitzer Prize
winner Chris Hedges and others argue that the law would have a
chilling effect on their work.
The judge said she was worried by the government's
reluctance at the March hearing to say whether examples of the
plaintiffs' activities - such as aiding the anti-secrecy website
WikiLeaks in the case of Birgitta Jonsdottir, a member of
parliament in Iceland - would fall under the scope of the
provision.
Bruce Afran, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the
government's brief failed to address fundamental concerns about
what type of conduct is outside the law, and which person or
group is deemed sufficiently "independent" of enemy forces.
"It is surprising that the government is pursuing this case
because it has other statutes that specifically target terrorist
groups," Afran said.
The government noted that courts rarely intervene in matters
directed by the Executive Branch.
"Issuing an injunction regarding the President himself, or
restraining future military operations (including military
detention) ... would be extraordinary," prosecutors wrote,
noting that they were considering an appeal of the judge's
order.
(Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Xavier Briand)