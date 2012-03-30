By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, March 29 Lawyers for the Obama
administration were put to the test by a U.S. judge on Thursday
to explain why civilian activists and journalists should not
fear being detained under a new anti-terrorism law.
Activists and journalists are suing the government to try to
stop implementation of the law's provisions of indefinite
detention for those deemed to have "substantially supported" al
Qaeda and the Taliban and "associated forces."
Government lawyers argued in federal court in New York that
the plaintiffs did not have standing to challenge the National
Defense Authorization Act's "Homeland Battlefield" provisions
signed into law by President Barack Obama in December.
During day-long oral arguments, U.S. District Judge
Katherine Forrest heard lawyers for former New York Times war
correspondent and Pulitzer Prize winner Chris Hedges and others
argue that the law would have a "chilling effect" on their work.
While the judge said she was skeptical that the plaintiffs
would win a constitutional challenge to the act, she also said
she wanted to "understand the meaning to the ordinary citizen."
"I can't take the statute and strike it down for what it
says, but can Hedges and others be detained for contacting al
Qaeda or the Taliban as reporters?" she said.
Hedges told the court that "I don't think we know what
'associated forces' are. That's why I'm here."
The lawsuit, filed in January, cited Obama's statement of
his "serious reservations with certain provisions that regulate
the detention, interrogation, and prosecution of suspected
terrorists" when he signed the act.
Forrest asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Torrance if
"associated forces" could be interpreted in different ways.
Torrance said the plaintiffs were "taking phrases out of
context" and that the law specifically applied to those found to
have ties to al Qaeda and the Taliban.
"What does substantially supported mean? How much is enough?
When are someone's activities substantial or insubstantial?" the
judge asked.
Torrance told her he did not have a specific example and
said "it is not proper for plaintiffs to come in and say they
are chilled and what not." He emphasized that the activity would
"have to take place in the context of armed conflict."
The judge did not immediately rule on the motion.
(Reporting By Grant McCool; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Beech)