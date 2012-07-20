* Announcement follows closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill
By David Alexander and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, July 19 Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta ordered senior Pentagon officials on Thursday to begin
monitoring major U.S. news media for disclosures of classified
information in an effort to stop the release of government
secrets after a series of high-profile leaks.
The announcement came hours after Panetta and other senior
defense officials appeared before a closed-door hearing of the
House of Representatives Armed Services Committee to discuss
recent disclosures of classified security information.
Reports about U.S. cyber warfare against Iran, procedures
for targeting militants with drones and a double agent who
penetrated a militant group in Yemen have angered U.S.
lawmakers. Some have charged the leaks were timed to benefit
President Barack Obama's re-election bid.
Representative Buck McKeon, the Republican chairman of the
House panel, told a news conference later that he did not
believe the Pentagon was behind the leaks and that Panetta and
the other officials were taking the issue seriously.
"Both the chairman and I were very convinced that Secretary
Panetta and all of the folks at the Pentagon are taking it
seriously, are trying to mitigate the damages and prevent it in
the future," said Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the panel.
Panetta, Army General Martin Dempsey, the top uniformed
military officer, and chief Pentagon lawyer Jeh Johnson appeared
before the committee to answer questions. McKeon said they
agreed the recent leaks had caused damage, but did not
elaborate.
In addition to the media monitoring ordered by Panetta, the
Pentagon said it had taken a number of other steps in recent
months to improve information security.
The measures included improved training for handling
classified information, the publication of a manual with clear
instructions on what constitutes an unauthorized disclosure and
the creation of an online security incident reporting system.
"The department is continuously improving its security
posture and overall capability to prevent unauthorized
disclosures," the Pentagon said in a statement disclosing the
recent security changes.
McKeon said the House panel was "concerned about the leaks
that have come out over the years and accelerated, it seems,
over the last few months."
Although he said he did not believe the Pentagon was the
source of the most recent leaks, McKeon declined to comment on
speculation the White House was responsible.
Senator John McCain, Obama's Republican opponent in the 2008
presidential election, has suggested some of the leaks may have
been calculated to boost the Democratic president's re-election
efforts - a charge the White House emphatically denies.
Pentagon Press Secretary George Little told a briefing on
Thursday that Panetta, Dempsey and members of the House
committee were of one mind about the leaks.
"The unauthorized disclosure of classified information is
truly disturbing," he said. "It's of concern to the secretary,
and I think members on the Hill express similar concern. And the
secretary is clearly prepared to try to address the problem
inside the department."
McKeon said the U.S. government was "actually doing pretty
good" in handling its secrets, given the fact that 4 million
people had some form of classified clearance.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)