WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Thursday the Department of Justice was reviewing a court decision that revived a challenge to a controversial National Security Agency program that collected the records of millions of Americans' phone calls.

"We are reviewing that decision," Lynch said at a Senate budget hearing.

She said the collection was a "vital tool in our national security" and that she was not aware of any privacy violations under the revised program.

A federal judge on Thursday revived a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union that said the program violates people's privacy. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)