* Somali Islamist militants named shopping malls in video
* Mall of America implements extra security precautions
* Some officials cast doubt on credibility of threat
(Recasts with statement from Homeland Security Department
spokeswoman)
By Anna Yukhananov and Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. Homeland Security
Department said on Sunday it was not aware of any specific plot
against U.S. shopping malls, backing away from comments by the
department's chief that he takes seriously a threat by
Somali-based Islamist militants against the Mall of America in
Minnesota and other shopping sites in the West.
Some U.S. and Canadian officials had earlier cast doubt on
the credibility of the threat made in a video attributed to al
Shabaab, which appeared to call for attacks on Western shopping
areas, specifically mentioning Mall of America, the West
Edmonton Mall in Canada, London's Oxford Street and sites in
Paris.
Asked on the CNN program "State of the Union" on Sunday
morning about the threat to Mall of America, Homeland Security
Secretary Jeh Johnson said: "Anytime a terrorist organization
calls for an attack on a specific place, we've got to take that
seriously."
He advised people going to the Mall of America, which is one
of the world's largest shopping areas, to be particularly
careful.
Hours later, Homeland Security Department spokeswoman Marsha
Catron said the department and the FBI had shared information
about the video with local law enforcement and "private sector
partners."
"As a general matter, however, we are not aware of any
specific, credible plot against the Mall of America or any other
domestic commercial shopping center," she said in a statement.
One U.S. intelligence official said security officials are
indeed worried about the risk of an attack on U.S. soil by a
solitary militant, but al Shabaab as a group has not appeared to
gain much traction with most Somalis in the West, including in
Minneapolis.
"In balance, I don't think this video adds much on top of
the ubiquitous 'lone offender' threat," said the official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
Staff Sergeant Brent Meyer of Canada's Royal Canadian
Mounted Police said "there is no evidence at this time of any
specific or imminent threat to Canadians." In Britain, a
spokesman said London police were aware of the video and were
assessing it.
Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall issued statements
saying they were implementing extra security measures.
Minnesota is home to a sizeable Somali-American population.
U.S. law-enforcement officials have been concerned about the
potential for radicalization among some of the community.
A Minnesota man was indicted last week on charges of
conspiring to support Islamic State and lying to federal agents
investigating recruitment by militant groups.
Prosecutors said dozens of people from the Minneapolis-St.
Paul area, many of them Somali-Americans, have traveled or
attempted to travel overseas to support militant groups such as
Islamic State or al Shabaab since 2007.
"This latest statement from al Shabaab reflects the new
phase we've evolved to in the global terrorist threat, in that
you have groups such as al Shabaab and ISIL publicly calling for
independent actors in their homelands to carry out attacks,"
Johnson told CNN, using an acronym for Islamic State.
Privately owned Mall of America, located in Bloomington,
near Minneapolis, has about 40 million visitors a year, and
contributes nearly $2 billion in annual economic activity to the
state of Minnesota, according to its website. Major stores in
the complex include retailers Aeropostale, H&M
and Macy's.
The West Edmonton Mall in Alberta gets about 30.8 million
visitors a year, according to its website. Oxford Street is one
of London's busiest shopping areas, home to several large
department stores.
Al Shabaab was behind a 2013 attack on the high-end
Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya that killed 67 people,
raising fears about mall safety around the world.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Mark Hosenball
in Washington, Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Todd Melby in
Bloomington, Minnesota; Editing by Robin Pomeroy, Stephen
Powell, Mohammad Zargham and Frances Kerry)