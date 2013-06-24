By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, June 24
WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. intelligence agencies
are worried they do not yet know how much highly sensitive
material is in the possession of former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden, whose whereabouts are unclear,
several U.S. officials said.
The agencies fear that Snowden may have taken many more
documents than officials initially estimated and that his
alliance with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange increases the
likelihood that they will be made public without considering the
security implications, they said.
Investigators believe Snowden, who was working in Hawaii for
an NSA contractor, was partly successful at covering his tracks
as he accessed a broad array of information about operations
conducted by NSA and its British equivalent, Government
Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), according to the sources,
who declined to be identified.
In a weekend television appearance, the chairwoman of the
Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Dianne Feinstein, said
she had been informed by U.S. officials that Snowden possessed
around 200 secret documents.
But one non-government source familiar with Snowden's
materials said that Feinstein grossly understated the size of
Snowden's document haul and that he left for Hong Kong with
thousands of documents copied from the NSA files.
Two U.S. national security sources that were among the
people Reuters spoke to confirmed that investigators believe
Snowden possesses a substantial amount of secret material,
though they declined to discuss numbers.
So far, the Guardian and the Washington Post have not
published all the details of the documents that Snowden gave
them.
Assange and Wikileaks in the past have taken a different
approach in releasing tens of thousands of reports about U.S.
military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as 250,000
State Department cables.
Although WikiLeaks initially made the diplomatic cables
available to media outlets, including the Guardian and New York
Times, who redacted potentially sensitive information before
publishing them, the website eventually released an entirely
unredacted archive of the material, to the dismay of the Obama
Administration. U.S. officials said the information put sources
at risk and damaged relations with foreign governments.
MYSTERY MAN
Snowden's current whereabouts, since leaving Hong Kong for
Moscow, is shrouded in mystery.
U.S. officials have said they believe he is still in Russia,
although Ecuador has said it is reviewing Snowden's asylum
request and the media is tracking an Aeroflot flight to Cuba.
Airport sources said Snowden was booked into seat 17A but
someone else was sitting there as the plane took off.
On a telephone conference call Monday with reporters,
Assange, who a year ago took refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy in
London to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning in a
sexual assault investigation, said he thought more details from
material in Snowden's possession should be published.
Asked by Reuters whether he was seeking to obtain, or had
already obtained, access to unpublished material in Snowden's
possession, Assange, declined to answer, saying that he was
unwilling to discuss "sources" which provided information to
WikiLeaks.
But he added, "Of course WikiLeaks is in the business of
publishing documents that are suppressed by governments."
Assange said that WikiLeaks had arranged and paid for
Snowden's departure from Hong Kong.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Snowden
acknowledged that he took a job as a security administrator for
contractor Booz Allen Hamilton three months ago to gain access
to details of NSA's eavesdropping programs.
"My position with Booz Allen Hamilton granted me access to
lists of machines all over the world the NSA hacked," Snowden
said, according to the newspaper.
Investigators suspect he also took documents from previous
jobs in which he had classified access.
Based on Snowden's documentation, Britain's Guardian
published stories outlining massive telephone and Internet
surveillance by the NSA and GCHQ, including collection of raw
data about U.S. phone calls and tapping by GCHQ into fiber optic
trunk cables carrying Internet traffic. The Washington Post and
the Guardian disclosed details of an NSA program to read
Internet messages of alleged foreign intelligence targets.
Neither the Guardian nor the Washington Post, however,
published full operational details of the eavesdropping programs
that Snowden told them about. In fact, both newspapers only
published handfuls of classified slides and withheld others.
Some slides published by both newspapers were also extensively
redacted.