SEATTLE Jan 22 Microsoft Corp's head
lawyer has suggested that overseas customers will be allowed to
have their personal data stored in non-U.S. data centers, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
It would be the most radical move yet by a U.S. technology
company to combat concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies
routinely monitor foreigners.
A Microsoft spokesperson declined further comment on the
remarks that Brad Smith, Microsoft's general counsel, made to
the comments to the Financial Times, which published them on
Wednesday.
"People should have the ability to know whether their data
are being subjected to the laws and access of governments in
some other country and should have the ability to make an
informed choice of where their data resides," Smith told the FT.
He went on to say that customers could choose where to have
their data stored in Microsoft's wide network of data centers,
for example Europeans could specify a facility in Ireland.
The airing of the idea, which Smith did not back up with
concrete plans, was the clearest sign so far that Microsoft is
worried about the public backlash, especially overseas, to
revelations by former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor
Edward Snowden that the NSA claimed to directly tap into tech
companies' servers to spy on foreign individuals.
Microsoft denies that, and has said that it only hands over
customer data when properly requested by intelligence agencies,
but an air of mistrust has remained, especially in Europe and
China.
If Microsoft follows through on Smith's suggestion, it would
mark a departure from U.S. technology companies' largely unified
response to the NSA scandal, which has so far steered away from
the idea of offering non-U.S. data storage for overseas users.
Microsoft, along with Apple Inc, Facebook Inc
, Google Inc, Twitter Inc and others
jointly called in December for reforms in the way governments
use internet surveillance, lobbying for more transparency and a
ban on bulk data collection.
But the companies also backed free access to data and
demanded that "governments should not require service providers
to locate infrastructure within a country's borders or operate
locally."
Offering customers the choice of data centers would be
easier for Microsoft than some smaller companies, as it already
has a number of storage facilities across the globe.
Smith has in the past written about Microsoft's desire to
protect customer data from cross-border snooping by governments,
in earlier attempts to soothe overseas concerns.
"We'll assert available jurisdictional objections to legal
demands when governments seek this type of customer content that
is stored in another country," Smith wrote in a blog on
Microsoft's site in December.