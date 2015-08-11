(Adds Tuesday bond hearing, background)

WASHINGTON Aug 11 A Mississippi couple has been charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State militant group, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

Jaelyn Delshaun Young, 20, and Muhammad Oda Dakhlalla, 22, were arrested during the weekend, the department said.

According to prosecutors, both of them planned to travel to Syria to join the group and were arrested before boarding a flight at Golden Triangle Regional Airport in Columbus, Mississippi.

If convicted, the duo face up to 20 years in prison.

Both were denied bond during a court hearing on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi, according to prosecutors.

The Mississippi arrests follow a recent wave of U.S. prosecutions involving individuals accused of trying to aid Islamic State, which also called ISIS or ISIL.

A New Jersey man was arrested on Monday on charges of conspiring to support Islamic State, becoming the sixth person arrested in New York and New Jersey since June as part of what authorities have said is a broader plot.

Federal officials have said they are investigating such cases in all 50 states.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Doina Chiacu)