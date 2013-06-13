Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, June 13 The data in a massive U.S. government database of daily telephone records has been instrumental in identifying people who sought to harm Americans, FBI Director Robert Mueller said on Thursday.
Speaking to members of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Mueller defended the recently revealed surveillance program as collecting "no content whatsoever" beyond data such as numbers called and the time and length of calls.
(Reporting by David Ingram and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)