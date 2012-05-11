By Teresa Carson
| PORTLAND, Ore.
PORTLAND, Ore. May 11 Lawyers for 15 Muslims in
the United States barred from boarding commercial flights
because they were on the U.S. "no-fly" list will on Friday ask a
federal appeals court to reinstate their constitutional
challenge of the anti-terrorism measure.
The plaintiffs, who are U.S. citizens or permanent legal
residents, said they learned they were on the list when
prohibited, without advance warning, from boarding a commercial
airliner, and were later denied any means of petitioning the
government to be removed from the roster.
"The government has created this secret list, and the people
on the list have no way of defending themselves," said Nusrat
Choudhury, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union
(ACLU), who is representing the group, which filed a lawsuit
against the U.S. government in June 2010.
The "no-fly" list, established in 2003 and administered by
the FBI's Terrorist Screening Center, includes some 20,000
people identified by the agency as known to have or reasonably
suspected of having ties to terrorism. About 500 of them are
U.S. citizens, according to an agency spokesman.
The plaintiffs, who are residents of Oregon and other states
and include four veterans of the U.S. armed forces, deny any
links to terrorism. "None of the plaintiffs pose any threat to
airline security," Choudhury said.
Their suit argues that the government violated their
constitutional rights to due process and the U.S. Administrative
Procedures Act by failing to provide notice of the reasons for
their inclusion on the list and an effective means of contesting
that status.
The ACLU is seeking to either remove the plaintiffs' names
from the list immediately, or allow them an opportunity to
contest their inclusion on the roster.
A U.S. district court judge in Portland, Oregon, dismissed
their suit, ruling the court lacked jurisdiction over the
matter.
The ACLU appealed that decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, where a three-judge panel will be asked on
Friday to decide the proper legal venue for the case.
The restriction has kept the 15 plaintiffs in this case from
visiting family and traveling for work or study, the suit said.
Several said they apparently were added to the list while
traveling abroad, where the ended up stranded as a result.
The suit was originally filed in Portland because only one
plaintiff - Mohamed Kariye, an imam at a large Portland mosque -
was in the United States at the time. He has been prevented from
leaving the country to visit his daughter in Dubai or other
relatives in Somalia.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, FBI Director Robert
Mueller and Timothy Healy, director of the Terrorist Screening
Center, are named as defendants in the suit.
The government argues that there is already an adequate
process in place for contesting an individual's inclusion on the
list, and that all the plaintiffs have used it. The government
also has said none were permanently stranded in a foreign
country.
(Editing by Steve Gorman, Cynthia Johnston and Paul Simao)