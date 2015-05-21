WASHINGTON May 21 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said he would announce a compromise bill on bulk telephone data collection on Friday.

Republican Chairman Richard Burr said on Thursday he expected votes Friday on a two-month extension of Patriot Act provisions and a separate bill, to end the bulk data collection program and replace it with a more targeted approach.

But he said he did not expect to either to pass the Senate, paving the way for some sort of compromise. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)