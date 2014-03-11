Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, March 11 President Barack Obama's nominee to head of the National Security Agency said on Tuesday he considered liability protection for corporations that share information with intelligence agencies as a "critical element" in any new U.S. cybersecurity legislation.
"My sense is it's a critical element in any legislation," the nominee, Vice Admiral Michael Rogers, said at his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)