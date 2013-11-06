By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 A pair of Google Inc
employees involved with the internet company's security
systems have publicly lashed out at the National Security
Agency, with one of the employees accusing the organization of
subverting the law by intercepting communications on cables
linking Google's various data centers.
Nobody at the U.S. National Security Agency or the British
intelligence agency "will ever stand before a judge and answer
for this industrial-scale subversion of the judicial process,"
wrote Mike Hearn, an engineer at Google, on his personal Google+
page on Tuesday.
The comments follow a report in the Washington Post last
week that the NSA had gained access to an overseas cable or
switch that relayed Google and Yahoo Inc traffic
through an unnamed telecommunications provider. The report is
the latest revelation based on secret NSA documents leaked by
former contractor Edward Snowden.
Hearn, whose profile on the Google+ website lists him as a
Zurich-based software engineer who has worked at Google since
2006, said in the post that he had worked on an "anti-hacking
system" at Google for two years.
"We designed this system to keep criminals out. There's no
ambiguity here," Hearn wrote. "Bypassing that system is illegal
for a good reason," he said, noting that the judicial system of
warrants and rules of evidence provided an effective and
time-honored way to prevent crime while limiting excessive
intrusions into privacy.
Hearn said he was issuing a "giant fuck you to the people
who made these slides," referring to the illustrations in the
leaked documents that depicted how the NSA was able to access
the data.
The strident comments echo those last week by Brandon
Downey, who identified himself as a network security engineer on
his personal Google+ Web page.
"Even though we suspected this was happening, it still makes
me terribly sad," Downey wrote. "The US has to be better than
this," he said in a post that opened with "fuck these guys,"
referring to the NSA.
A person close to the company confirmed that Hearn and
Downey are Google employees.
Both Hearn, who personally thanked Snowden in his post, and
Downey said they were voicing their personal opinions and not
speaking on behalf of Google. Google declined to comment on
their postings.
Google, the world's No.1 internet search engine, said last
week that it was "outraged" by the government's actions and
called for urgent reform.
The internet company has faced its own criticism about
intercepting data in the past, most notably when it acknowledged
in 2010 that a fleet of cars it operates to map the world's
streets had mistakenly collected passwords and other personal
data from home consumers' wireless networks over a two
year-period.
The newly disclosed NSA program, operated jointly with the
United Kingdom's Government Communications Headquarters, or
GCHQ, amassed 181 million records in one recent 30-day span,
according to one document reported by the Post. It could not be
learned how much of that included material from U.S. residents,
how the agency redacted data on them or how much of the
information was retained.
An NSA spokesperson said in a statement last week that the
suggestion in the Post article that the agency relies on a
presidential order on foreign intelligence gathering to skirt
domestic restrictions imposed by the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act and other laws "is not true."
"The assertion that we collect vast quantities of U.S.
persons' data from this type of collection is also not true,"
the statement said. "NSA is a foreign intelligence agency. And
we're focused on discovering and developing intelligence about
valid foreign intelligence targets only."