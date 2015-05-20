WASHINGTON May 20 Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul began giving a speech on Wednesday to block a vote on any legislation that would extend U.S. spy agencies' collection of Americans' telephone data.

Under Senate rules, Paul, a 2016 presidential hopeful, can stay on the Senate floor and speak without interruption until midnight, when the next legislative day begins.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey)