WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has ruled that the National Security Agency may temporarily resume its bulk collection of Americans' domestic phone call records, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The program lapsed on June 1, when Section 215 of the Patriot Act expired. Congress revived that provision on June 2 with a bill called the Freedom Act, which said the provision could only be used for bulk collection for six months. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)