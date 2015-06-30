Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has ruled that the National Security Agency may temporarily resume its bulk collection of Americans' domestic phone call records, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The program lapsed on June 1, when Section 215 of the Patriot Act expired. Congress revived that provision on June 2 with a bill called the Freedom Act, which said the provision could only be used for bulk collection for six months. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order