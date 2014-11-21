(Adds China comment)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Nov 20 China and "probably one or
two" other countries have the ability to invade and possibly
shut down computer systems of U.S. power utilities, aviation
networks and financial companies, Admiral Mike Rogers, the
director of the U.S. National Security Agency, said on Thursday.
Testifying to the House of Representatives Intelligence
Committee on cyber threats, Rogers said digital attackers have
been able to penetrate such systems and perform "reconnaissance"
missions to determine how the networks are put together.
"What concerns us is that access, that capability, can be
used by nation-states, groups or individuals to take down that
capability," he said.
Rogers said China was one of the countries with that
capability, but that there were others.
"There's probably one or two others," he said, declining to
elaborate in a public setting.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said the Chinese
government "forbids" cyber hacking and that it is often a victim
of such attacks that originate from the United States.
"The Chinese government resolutely cracks down on these
activities. This reality is irrefutable," Hong told reporters at
a regular press briefing on Friday.
Rogers testified two days after a bill to overhaul the NSA's
bulk collection of telephone records failed in the Senate.
Privacy advocates will probably now have to start over to pass a
law to reform U.S. surveillance rules.
He said at the hearing that telephone companies are still
providing those records to the NSA, but under stricter rules
than when the program was exposed in 2013 by former contractor
Edward Snowden.
Rogers said the agency, anticipating passage of a new law,
would wait before moving forward with technological changes. He
said the agency, and telephone companies, would rather wait and
see what might be included in any new law.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)