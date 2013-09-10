By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 The National Security
Agency repeatedly violated privacy rules between 2006 and 2009
by running phone record searches without sufficient intelligence
tying some of the numbers to suspected terrorists, according to
U.S. officials and documents that were declassified on Tuesday.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which oversees
requests by spy agencies to tap phones and capture email in
pursuit of information about foreign targets, requires the NSA
to have a "reasonable articulable suspicion" that phone numbers
were connected to suspected terrorists before agents could
search a massive call database to see what other numbers they
had connected to, how often and for how long.
But between 2006 and 2009, the alert list the agency used to
search fresh raw calling data collected each day grew from about
3,980 to 17,835, and only 2,000 of the larger number met that
standard for reasonable suspicion, senior intelligence officials
said.
The new disclosures add a fresh perspective to recent
statements by the NSA Director Keith Alexander than only 300 or
so numbers were run against the calling database in 2012. That
could be because the queries were curtailed after the NSA
admitted to the court that it had not followed its previous
directives.
The documents were declassified by the Office of the
Director of National Intelligence after a long fight with the
Electronic Frontier Foundation, the civil liberties group that
filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit two years ago.
The lawsuit gained steam after former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden leaked thousands of documents about the agency's
practices, including an earlier surveillance court ruling
compelling Verizon Communications Inc to turn over all
its raw calling records, though not the content of the calls.
Officials confirmed that document was genuine and declassified
some related papers.
After a related lawsuit, the government last month released
another ruling by the same 11-member court that found some of
the NSA's email collection practices were unconstitutional
because they scooped up tens of thousands of emails among
Americans.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a
statement posted to a public website that the latest
declassified documents showed that intelligence officials had
self-reported problems with the program and corrected them.
"The government has undertaken extraordinary measures to
identify and correct mistakes that have occurred in implementing
the bulk telephony metadata collection program - and to put
systems and processes in place that seek to prevent such
mistakes from occurring in the first place," Clapper said.
Other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
none of the mistakes had been deliberate.
In January 2009, the court ruled that the conduct has been
"directly contrary to the sworn attestations of several
executive branch officials."
For a time after the 2009 ruling, the NSA was required to
seek court approval for every query to the database. After the
NSA changed its procedures, the court again allowed the agency
to conduct queries on its own.