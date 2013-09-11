By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 The National Security
Agency routinely violated court-ordered privacy protections
between 2006 and 2009 by examining phone numbers without
sufficient intelligence tying them to associates of suspected
terrorists, according to U.S. officials and documents that were
declassified on Tuesday.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which oversees
requests by spy agencies to tap phones and capture email in
pursuit of information about foreign targets, required the NSA
to have a "reasonable articulable suspicion" that phone numbers
were connected to suspected terrorists before agents could
search a massive call database to see what other numbers they
had connected to, how often and for how long.
But between 2006 and 2009, the agency used an "alert list"
to search daily additions to the U.S. calling data, and that
list contained mostly numbers that merely been deemed of
possible foreign intelligence value, a much lower threshold.
The alert list grew from about 3,980 phone numbers in 2006
to 17,835 by early 2009, and only 2,000 of the larger number met
the required standard for certified reasonable suspicion of a
terrorist tie, officials said.
Each inquiry could scan for the phone number's called
contacts and then those people's contacts, so that many more U.S
residents could have been swept up.
But in official briefings for the press Tuesday,
intelligence authorities said that those numbers on the alert
list were only checked against new calls, not the historical
record of all calls, so that no full "chain analysis" usually
resulted.
"This was used by analysts to try to prioritize their work,"
one official said. "If you're trying to pick 25 players for a
major league baseball team, you might give 500 a tryout."
But about 600 U.S. numbers were improperly passed along to
the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of
Investigation as suspicious, the records show. In addition,
scores of analysts from the sister agencies had access to the
calling database without proper training.
The new disclosures add a fresh perspective to recent
statements by the NSA Director Keith Alexander than only 300 or
so numbers were run against the master calling database in 2012.
That was years after the secret court concluded it had been
badly misled, ordered a temporary halt to the automated
searches, and mulled contempt proceedings before the NSA
drastically curtailed its practices.
In January 2009, the court ruled that the alert-list
procedure was "directly contrary to the sworn attestations of
several executive branch officials."
Alexander and other officials responded with filings
maintaining that no one at the NSA had fully understood all of
the rules around the calling-records database, the software used
to search it, and the significance of internal markings.
"From a technical standpoint, there was no single person who
had a complete technical understanding," General Alexander told
the court in February 2009. He said numerous officials made
honest mistakes, such as concluding that restrictions on
"archived" phone records did not also apply to the daily influx
of new calling records.
The documents were declassified by the Office of the
Director of National Intelligence after a long fight with the
Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties
Union, that filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit two years
ago.
The lawsuit gained steam after former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden leaked thousands of documents about the agency's
practices, including an earlier surveillance court ruling
compelling Verizon Communications Inc to turn over all
its raw calling records, though not the content of the calls.
Officials confirmed that document was genuine and declassified
some related papers.
In another lawsuit, the government last month released
another ruling by the same 11-member court that found some of
the NSA's email collection practices were unconstitutional
because they scooped up tens of thousands of emails between
Americans.
Two Democratic senators who have long hinted about
undisclosed surveillance problems, Ron Wyden for Oregon and Mark
Udall for Colorado, said in a joint statement: "When the
executive branch acknowledged last month that 'rules,
regulations and court-imposed standards' intended to protect
Americans' privacy had been violated thousands of times each
year, we said that this confirmation was 'the tip of a larger
iceberg.'
"With the documents declassified and released this afternoon
by the Director of National Intelligence, the public now has new
information about the size and shape of that iceberg."
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a
statement posted to a public website that the latest
declassified documents showed that intelligence officials had
self-reported problems with the program and corrected them.
"The government has undertaken extraordinary measures to
identify and correct mistakes that have occurred in implementing
the bulk telephony metadata collection program - and to put
systems and processes in place that seek to prevent such
mistakes from occurring in the first place," Clapper said.
For a time after the 2009 phone-record ruling, the NSA was
required to seek court approval for every query to the database.
After the NSA changed its procedures, the court again allowed
the agency to conduct queries on its own.