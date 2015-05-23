WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, said on Friday that lawmakers had not reached an agreement on the timing of a vote on measures related to spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans' telephone records.

As a result, he said the Senate's next vote would take place at 1 a.m. EDT Saturday (0500 GMT), if lawmakers cannot reach an agreement before then. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)