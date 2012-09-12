* Aging activists broke into nuclear bomb facility in July
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 A shocking security breach
at what was supposed to be one of the most secure facilities in
the United States has put new attention on a proposal to
overhaul the way the government oversees its nuclear
laboratories and weapons plants.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved
a plan to give more flexibility to the contractor-run facilities
that make up the U.S. nuclear weapons complex, part of its
annual defense policy bill passed in May.
The governance reforms were geared to address a long legacy
of cost overruns and overly bureaucratic management highlighted
in several bipartisan reports on the National Nuclear Security
Administration (NNSA), which is part of the Energy Department.
But some critics say the proposals need a second look in the
wake of a July break-in at the Y-12 facility in Oak Ridge,
Tennessee, a contractor-run facility built after the Sept. 11,
2001 al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington, once touted as
"the Fort Knox of uranium" because of its security features.
Three aging anti-nuclear activists, including an 82-year-old
nun, cut through fences surrounding a facility where highly
enriched uranium, a key component of nuclear bombs, is stored.
They vandalized its exterior, going unstopped until they walked
up to a security guard's car and surrendered.
"It seems to me this is a great case study of the fact that
what you want is more government oversight," said Peter
Stockton, an investigator with the Project on Government
Oversight who has extensively studied nuclear security issues.
The incident and the broader issue of government oversight
will be in focus on Capitol Hill this week when top Energy
Department and NNSA officials testify at the House Energy and
Commerce Committee on Wednesday and the House Armed Services
Committee on Thursday.
The changes proposed in the defense policy bill would give
the NNSA more independence from the Energy Department, cut staff
at the NNSA, give more authority to contractors, and change the
way the NNSA reviews contractors' work to "performance-based
standards" rather than "detailed, transaction-based oversight."
The White House said in May that it "strongly objects" to
the changes in the House version of the bill, which it said
would weaken oversight of contractors and lower safety standards
for the nuclear weapons complex.
The Senate Armed Services Committee did not include similar
reforms in its version of the bill. The Senate has not taken up
the legislation, which is not expected to move through Congress
until after the Nov. 6 presidential election.
LEGACY OF POOR MANAGEMENT
The Energy Department's Inspector General found multiple
failures of sophisticated security systems and "troubling
displays of ineptitude" in a review of what happened at Y-12.
The government budgeted about $150 million for security at
the facility, which is run by Babcock & Wilcox Co with
security provided by contractor WSI Oak Ridge, owned by
international security firm G4S.
The investigation into the Y-12 incident found that security
officers failed to follow protocol, and also noted that a
security camera that would have shown the break-in had been
broken for about six months, part of a backlog of repairs needed
for security systems at the facility.
The NNSA and its contractors removed some staff and
supervisors and the government told Babcock & Wilcox last month
that its contract could be terminated.
The NNSA, created in 2000 after a national laboratory
employee was accused of stealing nuclear secrets for China, has
had a long struggle with containing costs.
The Government Accountability Office last year said the
Energy Department's "record of inadequate management and
oversight of contractors has left the department vulnerable to
fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement."
About 40 percent or $11 billion of the department's total
budget goes to the NNSA, which oversees a network of eight
government-owned laboratories and facilities run by contractors.
A bipartisan task force in 2009 recommended a governance
overhaul to fix problems created by an "excessively
bureaucratic" culture.
The laboratories have chafed under what they call redundant
and "overly prescriptive" government rules that they say waste
scarce resources.
In April, the directors of the three weapons labs issued a
series of recommendations to overhaul governance, giving the
labs more flexibility and cutting back on NNSA oversight.
"Many reports by independent committees have found the
micromanagement of the NNSA labs is debilitating and costly, and
other reports have called for increased oversight," the
directors said in their recommendations.
"While these findings appear to be in opposition, one
conclusion is clear - the governance of the NNSA labs is broken
and must be changed," they said.