* Aging activists broke into nuclear bomb facility in July
* House plan would pare government oversight of facilities
* House Energy panel calls for more aggressive oversight
* Inspector General: 'federalizing' security may help
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 In July 2012, three aging
anti-nuclear activists, including an 82-year-old nun, cut
through fences surrounding the "Fort Knox" of uranium storage,
and U.S. lawmakers want to know how that was possible.
The facility is a major storage center for highly enriched
uranium, a key component of nuclear bombs. The security breach
at what was supposed to be one of the most secure facilities in
the United States has raised new questions about a plan to
overhaul oversight of nuclear laboratories and weapons plants.
An internal Energy Department watchdog found guards ignored
motion sensors because they are routinely triggered by wildlife,
and a security camera that should have shown the break-in had
been broken for about six months.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has
approved a plan to give more flexibility to the contractor-run
facilities that make up the U.S. nuclear weapons complex, part
of its annual defense policy bill passed in May.
The governance reforms were geared to address a long legacy
of cost overruns and mismanagement at the National Nuclear
Security Administration (NNSA), an Energy Department agency.
But Republicans and Democrats on the House Energy and
Commerce committee said the plan needs to be re-examined after
the breach by the anti-nuclear activists.
Unstopped until they walked up to a security guard's car and
surrendered, the activists vandalized the exterior of the Y-12
facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
The contractor-run facility was built after the Sept. 11,
2001, al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington, and was once
touted as "the Fort Knox of uranium" because of its security
features.
"If there's ever a time for more aggressive oversight, this
is it," Republican Representative Joe Barton said at a hearing
of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.
Barton thanked Sister Megan Rice, a peripatetic nun of the
Catholic order of the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus, for the
risks she took in exposing the lax security.
"If she had been a terrorist, the Lord only knows what could
have happened," Barton said.
The changes proposed in the defense policy bill would give
the NNSA more independence from the Energy Department, cut staff
at the NNSA and give more authority to contractors.
The reforms would ensure contractors have strong internal
management systems, rather than having the government monitor
individual items, said Linton Brooks, who led the NNSA during
the George W. Bush administration and supports the idea.
"Despite the caricature of opponents, this is not reduced
oversight, but more effective oversight," said Brooks, now an
adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
LEGACY OF POOR MANAGEMENT
The White House said in May it "strongly objects" to the
proposed governance changes in the House version of the bill,
which it said would lessen health and security protections.
The Senate Armed Services Committee did not include similar
changes in its version of the bill, which is not expected to
move through Congress until after the Nov. 6 elections.
Energy Department Inspector General Gregory Friedman told
lawmakers he had found multiple failures of sophisticated
security systems and "troubling displays of ineptitude" in a
review of what happened at Y-12.
The incident is a prime example of how the Energy Department
and NNSA are overly lax in overseeing contractors, Friedman told
lawmakers. He said the government should examine whether
"federalizing" security would be better than hiring contractors.
The government budgeted about $150 million for security at
the facility, which is run by Babcock & Wilcox Co with
security provided by contractor WSI Oak Ridge, owned by
international security company G4S.
The investigation into the Y-12 incident found the security
camera had been broken for about six months and was part of a
backlog of repairs needed for security systems at the facility.
"Our federal oversight should have caught that," said Thomas
D'Agostino, the head of the NNSA, at the hearing.
The Energy Department has reassigned the NNSA's top security
official, Deputy Secretary Daniel Poneman told the hearing.
Six top contractor executives and the guards involved in the
incident were fired, and the plant's manager and chief operating
officer have retired, Poneman said.
The government told Babcock & Wilcox last month that its
contract could be terminated. A detailed investigation by the
Energy Department is underway.
The NNSA has had a long struggle with containing costs and
managing safety and security, said Mark Gaffigan, a managing
director at the Government Accountability Office.
"The problems we continue to identify in the nuclear
security enterprise are not caused by excessive oversight, but
instead result from ineffective oversight," Gaffigan said.
Top Energy Department officials are slated to appear at a
second hearing on the issue on Thursday at the House Armed
Services Committee, which championed the proposed reforms for
governance of the nuclear weapons complex.