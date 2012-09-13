* Aging activists broke into nuclear bomb facility in July
* Lawmakers concerned security inadequate at other
facilities too
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Top Energy Department
officials and contractors they employ need to be held
accountable for an unprecedented security lapse in July at a
facility that stores enriched uranium used to make nuclear
bombs, top lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee said
on Thursday.
An 82-year-old nun and two other anti-nuclear activists cut
through several fences to reach the heavily guarded Y-12 complex
in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and went unchecked as they vandalized
the building's exterior, sparking a series of investigations at
the Energy Department and in Congress.
Michael Turner, chairman of the House of Representatives
Strategic Forces Subcommittee, and Loretta Sanchez, the top
Democrat on the panel, wrote to President Barack Obama on
Thursday to say they were concerned that security was inadequate
at the facilities in the nation's nuclear weapons complex.
"Lapses at every level in terms of process, personnel and
accountability could have allowed a disaster. We believe these
issues may not be limited to Y-12," Turner and Sanchez told
Obama, asking him to pay "personal attention" to the issue.
An internal Energy Department watchdog found guards ignored
motion sensors because they were routinely triggered by
wildlife, and a security camera that should have shown the
break-in had been broken for about six months.
The head of the National Nuclear Security Administration
told lawmakers on Wednesday that government oversight should
have caught the problems.
"If the facility had actually been under attack and all
these systems had failed, we would have had an absolute
catastrophe," Turner said at the beginning of a Capitol Hill
hearing on Thursday.
Turner, a Republican, said the administration needed to
follow the example set by then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates in
2008, when he fired the two top officials at the Air Force after
mistakes involving nuclear weapons security.
"As the Y-12 investigations proceed, I expect to see
similarly strong actions," Turner said.
In 2008, authorities in Taiwan revealed that the Air Force
had mistakenly shipped nuclear fuses two years earlier, an error
that went unnoticed by the Pentagon.
The disclosures came months after an Air Force bomber
carrying six nuclear warheads flew across the United States.
Current Energy Department investigations include a review of
contracts held by Babcock & Wilcox Co, which runs the
facility, and WSI Oak Ridge, owned by G4S, which
provides security.
At Thursday's hearing, most of which was classified, Deputy
Energy Secretary Daniel Poneman said the department would "leave
no stone unturned" in trying to determine how systems failed.