By Preston Peeden
| KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. May 6 Jury selection began on
Monday in the trial of an elderly nun and two other
environmental activists who broke into a supposedly secure
facility that stores enriched uranium for nuclear bombs,
embarrassing the U.S. government.
The three activists are charged with sabotage and
destruction of government property after they cut through
several fences last July to reach the heavily guarded Y-12
National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
They admitted to walking for two hours through the complex -
which prosecutors described as the "Fort Knox" of U.S. nuclear
installations - and spray painted slogans and hammered on the
walls of an enriched uranium facility. Fort Knox is the heavily
guarded U.S. military base where gold reserves are stored.
When a guard finally confronted them they offered him food
and began singing.
The activists, Michael Walli, Greg Boertje-Obed and nun
Melissa Kirby, who was 82 at the time of the incident, were in a
Tennessee federal court on Monday as more than 70 people were
considered for the jury. Jury selection had not been completed
by mid afternoon on Monday.
Walli wore a blue t-shirt that said "Ground the drones." The
other two were not visible to journalists watching the
proceedings on closed circuit television in a nearby courtroom.
The breach embarrassed the U.S. government and sparked
investigations by Congress and the Energy Department, which
oversees nuclear facilities.
A Department of Energy inspector general report in August
last year found "troubling displays of ineptitude" at the
complex.
Shortly after the breach, the top security official at the
National Nuclear Security Agency and two other federal officials
were reassigned. In addition, top officials at WSI, the
international security company that provided security at Oak
Ridge, were removed and officers were fired, demoted or
suspended.
Thomas D'Agostino, then the security agency administrator,
said staff involved in the incident had been removed, cameras
fixed, and patrolling and training improved.
In January, the security agency named a new group to manage
security at the site, Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC. The
group replaced Babcock & Wilcox Co, which had contracted
some of security work to WSI, a unit of G4S.
Also that month D'Agostino stepped down, six months after
the peace activists broke into Y-12. The agency said his
departure had nothing to do with the breach.
The Oak Ridge facility is the primary U.S. site for
processing and storage of enriched uranium and one of the
primary manufacturing facilities for the U.S. nuclear weapons
program.